US Marines practise speed reloads on August 9 aboard the USS Green Bay, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Handout
US Marines ‘remind China of America’s military edge’ with Asia-Pacific drills
- Operations aimed to caution Beijing that US forces can carry out amphibious campaigns far from home
- Washington has power to intervene directly in territorial disputes between its allies and China
Topic | South China Sea
