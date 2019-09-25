Channels

Given the softening global economic outlook, the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut is unlikely to dent the US dollar’s appeal to currency market participants. Photo: Xinhua
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Donald Trump won’t like it, but the Fed is keeping the US dollar strong with its rate cut

  • The US Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates not for domestic reasons but in response to slowing global growth and Trump-induced trade anxiety. Effectively, it is creating space for other central banks to ease rates too
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 2:31am, 25 Sep, 2019

Given the softening global economic outlook, the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut is unlikely to dent the US dollar’s appeal to currency market participants. Photo: Xinhua
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhiwu Chen
Zhiwu Chen

Donald Trump won round one of the trade war. In round two, China has the upper hand

  • The US may have succeeded in forcing a relocation of supply chains from China, but now that the damage has been done, the Chinese are in no hurry to clinch a deal. Not so for Trump, who has an election to win amid signs of a slowing US economy
SCMP

Zhiwu Chen  

Heribert Dieter  

Updated: 5:20am, 20 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
