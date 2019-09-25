Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands at the start of their talks in Osaka on June 27. Japan-China relations will play a key role in whether China ultimately joins the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for a Trans-Pacific Partnership. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands at the start of their talks in Osaka on June 27. Japan-China relations will play a key role in whether China ultimately joins the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for a Trans-Pacific Partnership. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met in June at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, after which they declared a trade war truce. Negotiations are scheduled for next month. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met in June at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, after which they declared a trade war truce. Negotiations are scheduled for next month. Photo: AFP