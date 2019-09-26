Channels

A train runs on the Shuitongmuzhai bridge on the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway line in Anshun, Guizhou province. China has the world’s largest high-speed rail network, the fastest-growing subway system, and is embracing electric vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
Stephen Roach
In the rush to demonise China over trade, the West has failed to give Beijing enough credit for its green leadership

  • China is focusing on sustainability when its per capita output is barely more than one-third that of advanced economies. A relatively poor nation has made a conscious choice to shift from the quantity to the quality of growth. The West should take note
Stephen Roach

Stephen Roach  

Updated: 1:00am, 26 Sep, 2019

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes a speech during the opening ceremony of a training programme for party officials in Beijing on September 3. Photo: Xinhua
Minxin Pei
Minxin Pei

China’s Communist Party is looking at the beginning of the end of one-party rule

  • After nearly 70 years in power, China’s one-party regime is approaching the longevity frontier for dictatorship amid an economic slowdown and tensions with the US
  • A crackdown on opponents and an emphasis on nationalism may boost support in the short term but staying in power to celebrate the party’s centenary will be a challenge
Minxin Pei

Minxin Pei  

Updated: 1:06pm, 22 Sep, 2019

