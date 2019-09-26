Channels

US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 24. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

US-China trade war and Trump impeachment inquiry are weighing on the global economy, but fears of a recession are unfounded

  • Wherever one looks, it seems like all the market news is downbeat, but a recession in the US remains less likely than many believe
  • Moreover, with the 2020 presidential election looming, Donald Trump may have good reason to de-escalate his trade conflict with China
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 12:14am, 27 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 24. Photo: Reuters
Given the softening global economic outlook, the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut is unlikely to dent the US dollar’s appeal to currency market participants. Photo: Xinhua
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Donald Trump won’t like it, but the Fed is keeping the US dollar strong with its rate cut

  • The US Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates not for domestic reasons but in response to slowing global growth and Trump-induced trade anxiety. Effectively, it is creating space for other central banks to ease rates too
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 4:20am, 25 Sep, 2019

Given the softening global economic outlook, the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut is unlikely to dent the US dollar’s appeal to currency market participants. Photo: Xinhua
