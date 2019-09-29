Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man walks by a residential building still under construction in the newly developed, exclusive Hudson Yards neighbourhood in Manhattan, New York City, on September 13. While financial crises come and go with increasing frequency, the next one could be the “mother” of them all. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Why the next global financial crisis may dwarf the one in 2008

  • Big risks today include the nonbank financial sector and high corporate debt. There are more ‘zombie companies’ now than at any time during the 2008 crisis, while huge dollar liabilities in banks outside the US and emerging market indebtedness add to the dangers
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 11:21pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks by a residential building still under construction in the newly developed, exclusive Hudson Yards neighbourhood in Manhattan, New York City, on September 13. While financial crises come and go with increasing frequency, the next one could be the “mother” of them all. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Students in London demonstrate against education funding cuts in 2011. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Capitalism is in crisis. It cannot be business as usual for very much longer

  • Capitalism has been keeping shareholders happy with merger mania, tax avoidance and an unhealthy preoccupation with share price that has inflated CEO pay beyond the reasonable
  • It is time for a painful reset to focus instead on economic growth and improving livelihoods – or risk jeopardising capitalism itself
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 11:32am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students in London demonstrate against education funding cuts in 2011. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.