Cash is normally a predictable, even boring market, making it a safe bet under normal conditions. Photo: Xinhua
Kerry Craig
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kerry Craig

Sudden shift in the normally calm US cash markets doesn’t signal a new credit crunch

  • The recent ‘pipe blockage’ in the US financial system caused fears of a bigger problem with the Fed’s balance sheet. But, sometimes supply and demand don’t match and, on this occasion, the mismatch was simply greater than expected and was fixed
Kerry Craig

Kerry Craig  

Updated: 3:05pm, 27 Sep, 2019

In Japan, for instance, corporate cash balances are bigger than the capitalisation of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which, until April this year, was the second most valuable stock market in Asia. Photo: Reuters
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

With a global recession looming, will cash-rich corporations swoop to the rescue?

  • Central banks and governments are stretched to the limit while big businesses sit on cash mountains that dwarf national economies. In a downturn, they can make investments and retain staff to shore up consumption and the economy. But will they do it?
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 3:10am, 23 Sep, 2019

