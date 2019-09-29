Channels

Youngsters participate in a Global Strike for Climate rally in Brisbane, Australia, on September 20. A group of 32 banks have since 2016 funnelled US$1.9 trillion into a total of 1,800 fossil fuel companies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Can big banks and bosses look Greta Thunberg in the eye as they talk the talk on climate change?

  • Bankers and company CEOs have signalled a seismic shift in business approaches amid the climate crisis
  • But with billions funnelled each year into fossil fuel financing, and no clear targets or plans, worries about “greenwashing” do not seem far-fetched
Updated: 4:00pm, 29 Sep, 2019

Youngsters participate in a Global Strike for Climate rally in Brisbane, Australia, on September 20. A group of 32 banks have since 2016 funnelled US$1.9 trillion into a total of 1,800 fossil fuel companies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN Climate Action Summit has been praised around the world, but China’s online community is not as impressed. Photo: AFP
Cool response in China for Greta Thunberg’s global warming speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit

  • Chinese young people prefer tree planting and other activities to street protests
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 1:28pm, 28 Sep, 2019

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN Climate Action Summit has been praised around the world, but China’s online community is not as impressed. Photo: AFP
