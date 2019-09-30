Advertisement
Advertisement
The cover of deposed Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang’s memoirs, released in Hong Kong in May 2009, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown, which he opposed. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Opinion
Opinion
James A. Dorn
Why China at 70 needs to listen to the voices of those it silenced
- As it marks seven decades of nationhood, China under Xi Jinping must recall how the lack of a free flow in goods and ideas hurt development in the Mao era
- This is also a good time to remember those such as purged leader Zhao Ziyang, who recognised the need for political and economic reform
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
The cover of deposed Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang’s memoirs, released in Hong Kong in May 2009, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown, which he opposed. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Phil C. W. Chan
For its 70th National Day, a strong China can afford to grant Hong Kong protesters’ wishes
- Are flag-waving, anthem-singing patriots or underperforming officials what China needs? Beijing should consider fostering genuine patriotism in Hong Kong under ‘one country, two systems’, by responding to Hongkongers’ needs
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.