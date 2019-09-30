Channels

The cover of deposed Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang’s memoirs, released in Hong Kong in May 2009, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown, which he opposed. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Why China at 70 needs to listen to the voices of those it silenced

  • As it marks seven decades of nationhood, China under Xi Jinping must recall how the lack of a free flow in goods and ideas hurt development in the Mao era
  • This is also a good time to remember those such as purged leader Zhao Ziyang, who recognised the need for political and economic reform
Updated: 2:27pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
For its 70th National Day, a strong China can afford to grant Hong Kong protesters’ wishes

  • Are flag-waving, anthem-singing patriots or underperforming officials what China needs? Beijing should consider fostering genuine patriotism in Hong Kong under ‘one country, two systems’, by responding to Hongkongers’ needs
Updated: 12:26pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
