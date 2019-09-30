Channels

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi (right) chats to then-US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in August 2017, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Policy harmonisation between major economies would be ideal, but in the meantime there’s much Europe can do on its own to stimulate its economy. Photo: Kyodo
David Brown
Europe must ignore naysayers, including the US, and loosen the fiscal and monetary purse strings to stave off recession

  • Europe’s emphasis on austerity and fiscal stabilisation since the global financial crisis is not working. With a recession and no-deal Brexit looming, it’s time for the ECB and European governments to loosen the strings
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 10:07pm, 30 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 24. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
US-China trade war and Trump impeachment inquiry are weighing on the global economy, but fears of a recession are unfounded

  • Wherever one looks, it seems like all the market news is downbeat, but a recession in the US remains less likely than many believe
  • Moreover, with the 2020 presidential election looming, Donald Trump may have good reason to de-escalate his trade conflict with China
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 1:18am, 27 Sep, 2019

