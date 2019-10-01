Channels

Buildings in Kwun Tong, Kowloon East, can be seen behind the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in March 2018. Kowloon East and Hong Kong East have been the biggest beneficiaries of decentralisation over the past few years. Photo: Roy Issa
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Exodus from Hong Kong’s prime office districts will continue as protests put economy under more stress

  • Prime rents in Central fell in the second quarter of 2019, the first drop since 2014, as more businesses leave for Kowloon East and Hong Kong East
  • In time, however, continuing unrest will undermine confidence in Hong Kong as a financial hub, and the market as a whole will suffer
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 11:17am, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sundays have seen clashes between riot police and protesters, as is seen here during a march from Causeway Bay to Central on September 15. Pacific Place is among malls that have shut early due to the turmoil. Photo: Felix Wong
Markets

Property stocks hammered by Hong Kong protests may offer bargain hunters a smart buying opportunity, analysts say

  • Henderson and other developers with large amounts of farmland could benefit if city goes on buying spree for public housing
  • Swire, others tied to retail expected to stay vulnerable for now
Topic |   Stocks
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 9:34am, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

