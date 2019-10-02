Channels

Checks are carried out on robotic arms at a factory producing industrial robots in Zhengyu town, in east China’s Jiangsu province. As China gets ready for a key Communist Party core committee meeting in October, policymakers are likely to increasingly prioritise manufacturing. Photo: AP
Hao Zhou
Hao Zhou

As China fights to win US trade war, modern factories are now its weapon of choice

  • Trump’s trade war may well be spurring China’s growth strategy, and was probably the reason for the delayed fourth plenum
  • A modern manufacturing sector seems likely to be top of the agenda for policymakers, given the comments from President Xi and moves to channel capital away from property
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: 1:34am, 2 Oct, 2019

Checks are carried out on robotic arms at a factory producing industrial robots in Zhengyu town, in east China's Jiangsu province. As China gets ready for a key Communist Party core committee meeting in October, policymakers are likely to increasingly prioritise manufacturing. Photo: AP
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
How China can help Donald Trump keep his job and end the trade war

  • Facing impeachment over a phone call to Ukraine, and with his Russian and Saudi links likely to be scrutinised, Trump needs all the friends he can get. China could be that friend, if it brings trade deals he can sell to both Wall Street and policy hawks
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:18am, 1 Oct, 2019

