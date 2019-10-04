Channels

Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump take part in a welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Virginia on September 30. With the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump, US domestic politics has suddenly risen to the top of the list of concerns for financial markets. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

The impact of a Trump impeachment would be just too unpredictable for confused markets to cheer it on

  • Hope that the impeachment inquiry may spur Trump to conclude a trade truce with China remains just that – mere hope. Too many variables are at play, including Beijing’s reaction to a weakened Trump presidency. Truth be told, markets have not done too badly under Trump
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 2:20am, 4 Oct, 2019

Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump take part in a welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Virginia on September 30. With the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump, US domestic politics has suddenly risen to the top of the list of concerns for financial markets. Photo: AP
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
On Balance by Robert Delaney

How China can help Donald Trump keep his job and end the trade war

  • Facing impeachment over a phone call to Ukraine, and with his Russian and Saudi links likely to be scrutinised, Trump needs all the friends he can get. China could be that friend, if it brings trade deals he can sell to both Wall Street and policy hawks
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:18am, 1 Oct, 2019

