A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on August 5. US capital markets, having already lost belt and road business due to Trump’s tirades, could be dealt out of the game of international finance if stock listing links with China were cut. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Why Trump’s threat to cut China from US capital markets makes no sense

The administration is reportedly considering delisting Chinese stocks from US markets, but this would only push more belt and road business onto the Hong Kong and London exchanges, leaving New York out in the cold. Who exactly is Trump trying to punish?

Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 11:12pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Dominic Ng
Opinion

Opinion

Dominic Ng

Financial markets are a key source of America’s prosperity, so leave them out of the US-China trade war

  • The clamour to place greater restrictions on Chinese investment is growing on Capitol Hill. However, such a move would be deeply irresponsible, not least because it would threaten both the US economy and its global influence
Dominic Ng

Dominic Ng  

Updated: 3:57am, 4 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
