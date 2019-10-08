Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A quick closure on the trade war with China would boost US economic confidence and rally US financial markets. Donald Trump must move quickly to save his presidency. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Under threat of impeachment, Trump should aim for a win on the economy – by ending the US-China trade war

  • There’s no better way for Trump to fight off the threat to his presidency and increase the chances of his re-election by focusing on improving the American economy and global outlook. The damaging trade war must end
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 1:00am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A quick closure on the trade war with China would boost US economic confidence and rally US financial markets. Donald Trump must move quickly to save his presidency. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump take part in a welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Virginia on September 30. With the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump, US domestic politics has suddenly risen to the top of the list of concerns for financial markets. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

The impact of a Trump impeachment would be just too unpredictable for confused markets to cheer it on

  • Hope that the impeachment inquiry may spur Trump to conclude a trade truce with China remains just that – mere hope. Too many variables are at play, including Beijing’s reaction to a weakened Trump presidency. Truth be told, markets have not done too badly under Trump
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 2:20am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump take part in a welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Virginia on September 30. With the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump, US domestic politics has suddenly risen to the top of the list of concerns for financial markets. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.