A protester wears a gas mask in defiance of the city’s anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Bloomberg
The Hong Kong protests have taken their toll on the city’s economy, as well as corporate earnings. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks world’s worst performers in third quarter, as investors lose ‘patience and confidence’ amid protests, trade war
- Hang Seng Index drops 8.6 per cent in third quarter
- Politics ‘a core factor’ weighing on Hong Kong stock market, asset manager says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
