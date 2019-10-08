Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester wears a gas mask in defiance of the city’s anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s economy has so far weathered the protests and US-China trade war, but anti-mask law may be the tipping point

  • Hong Kong is not Argentina – its financial buffers are strong and the damage of the past few months is not permanent. But the mask ban could signal tougher measures to come, undermining confidence at an especially ominous moment
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 6:34am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester wears a gas mask in defiance of the city’s anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Hong Kong protests have taken their toll on the city’s economy, as well as corporate earnings. Photo: Felix Wong
Markets

Hong Kong stocks world’s worst performers in third quarter, as investors lose ‘patience and confidence’ amid protests, trade war

  • Hang Seng Index drops 8.6 per cent in third quarter
  • Politics ‘a core factor’ weighing on Hong Kong stock market, asset manager says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 8:52am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong protests have taken their toll on the city’s economy, as well as corporate earnings. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.