Shoppers at a Levi’s store in New York’s Times Square look at a T-shirt display in June. The domestic consumer is critical to the health of America’s economy, as consumer spending accounts for roughly 70 per cent of US economic activity. Photo: AP
Shoppers at a Levi’s store in New York’s Times Square look at a T-shirt display in June. The domestic consumer is critical to the health of America’s economy, as consumer spending accounts for roughly 70 per cent of US economic activity. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump is preparing to impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion of imports from Europe. Photo: AP
Trump puts politics before common sense with EU trade war
- The US president is looking for distractions from impeachment push as well as trying to make economic gains for the supporters he will need to win the 2020 poll
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
US President Donald Trump is preparing to impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion of imports from Europe. Photo: AP