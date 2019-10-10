Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini looks on during a press conference following an EU-China high-level strategic dialogue in Brussels on March 18. Mogherini has recently expressed concern over how Beijing and Hong Kong authorities are handling the protests. Photo: EPA-EFE
Emanuele Scimia
Opinion

Opinion

Emanuele Scimia

Will Trump’s tariffs forge a new EU-China alliance? Not unless Beijing bridges the gap on human rights and investment

  • Europe has concerns over Hong Kong, Huawei and barriers to China’s market that Beijing will have to assuage
  • But while an anti-Trump front is unlikely, cooperation in other areas, including climate change and infrastructure investment, is possible
Emanuele Scimia

Emanuele Scimia  

Updated: 6:00am, 10 Oct, 2019

A US flag on an embassy car is seen outside a hotel in Shanghai in July this year. The trade war has put Beijing in the spotlight in America, and attitudes towards China, both in and outside Washington, have turned largely negative. Photo: Reuters
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

From US-China trade war to ‘foreign interference’, the nation-state system is ailing and needs a reset

  • Donald Trump’s call for China’s assistance to investigate a political rival, at a point when bilateral relations are at a critically low ebb, raises alarm bells, and more questions about the sustainability of the Westphalian nation-state order
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Updated: 3:06am, 8 Oct, 2019

