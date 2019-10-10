Channels

Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

The US is whispering about financial war against China. Investors must brace themselves

  • The possibility of Washington restricting US investment in China shouldn’t be taken lightly. US-China financial interconnections have increased in the past decade, and a financial decoupling would be even more damaging than the trade war
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 1:59am, 10 Oct, 2019



Checks are carried out on robotic arms at a factory producing industrial robots in Zhengyu town, in east China’s Jiangsu province. As China gets ready for a key Communist Party core committee meeting in October, policymakers are likely to increasingly prioritise manufacturing. Photo: AP
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

Hao Zhou

As China fights to win US trade war, modern factories are now its weapon of choice

  • Trump’s trade war may well be spurring China’s growth strategy, and was probably the reason for the delayed fourth plenum
  • A modern manufacturing sector seems likely to top the agenda for policymakers, given comments from President Xi and moves to channel capital away from property
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: 3:05am, 2 Oct, 2019

