A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Investors’ loss of confidence in monetary easing comes at a worrying time for the world economy

  • In Europe and America, central bankers are divided over the need for loose monetary policy. More importantly, market regard for their ability to boost a flagging economy has fallen dramatically, undermining the effectiveness of such policies
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 1:04am, 11 Oct, 2019

A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

The US is whispering about financial war against China. Investors must brace themselves

  • The possibility of Washington restricting US investment in China shouldn’t be taken lightly. US-China financial interconnections have increased in the past decade, and a financial decoupling would be even more damaging than the trade war
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 2:45am, 10 Oct, 2019

Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP
