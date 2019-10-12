Channels

The World Trade Organisation headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, last year. Officials in Geneva are keenly aware of how little they have delivered since Doha Round talks ground to a halt. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Asia-Pacific needs the WTO to stay relevant in an increasingly uncertain world

  • Bilateral negotiations never favour smaller economies and losing the WTO’s multilateral dispute settlement channel would be a major loss for the Asia-Pacific. We cannot afford to take the WTO for granted, weakened as it is and in sore need of reforms.
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 4:26am, 12 Oct, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini looks on during a press conference following an EU-China high-level strategic dialogue in Brussels on March 18. Mogherini has recently expressed concern over how Beijing and Hong Kong authorities are handling the protests. Photo: EPA-EFE
Emanuele Scimia
Opinion

Opinion

Emanuele Scimia

Will Trump’s tariffs forge a new EU-China alliance? Not unless Beijing bridges the gap on human rights and investment

  • Europe has concerns over Hong Kong, Huawei and barriers to China’s market that Beijing will have to assuage
  • But while an anti-Trump front is unlikely, cooperation in other areas, including climate change and infrastructure investment, is possible
Emanuele Scimia

Emanuele Scimia  

Updated: 6:27am, 10 Oct, 2019

