Zhang Xiangchen, Chinese ambassador to the WTO, talks to his US counterpart, Dennis Shea, before a General Council meeting in 2018. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
How China can help rescue the WTO, at a critical time for global trade

  The World Trade Organisation is floundering. Its trade dispute settlement system is falling apart, and it can't seem to seal a minor deal on global fishing subsidies. This is the hour for China to honour its commitment to multilateralism
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 11:10pm, 13 Oct, 2019

Zhang Xiangchen, Chinese ambassador to the WTO, talks to his US counterpart, Dennis Shea, before a General Council meeting in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP
Aidan Yao
The US is whispering about financial war against China. Investors must brace themselves

  The possibility of Washington restricting US investment in China shouldn't be taken lightly. US-China financial interconnections have increased in the past decade, and a financial decoupling would be even more damaging than the trade war
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 2:45am, 10 Oct, 2019

Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP
