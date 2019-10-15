Channels

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington on July 31. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

After trade war progress, the Fed should cut interest rates, boost its QE holdings and lower the dollar's value to boost the US economy

  The Federal Reserve should not only cut interest rates, but up its quantitative easing holdings, thus driving down the dollar. This, and a trade war ceasefire, would not only boost the US economy but the global economy and trade as a whole
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 2:12am, 15 Oct, 2019

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington on July 31. Photo: AFP
A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Investors' loss of confidence in monetary easing comes at a worrying time for the world economy

  In Europe and America, central bankers are divided over the need for loose monetary policy. More importantly, market regard for their ability to boost a flagging economy has fallen dramatically, undermining the effectiveness of such policies
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 4:11am, 11 Oct, 2019

A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
