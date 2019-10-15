Channels

US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with Liu He, China's vice-premier, at the White House in Washington on Friday. Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping could sign the partial trade accord as soon as next month. Photo: Bloomberg
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

How the US-China trade talks ‘love fest’ may hit a snag over currency complexities

  • Trump is selling loved-up negotiations but the trade complexities are unchanged. Beijing is wary of any currency deal reminiscent of the 1985 Plaza Accord while the US has yet to decide if it wants a truly free-floating yuan
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 11:54pm, 15 Oct, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin chat with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

The trade war’s damage is done in Asia, and even an interim US-China deal can’t undo the past year

  • Even if the US and China reached a place-holder deal, uncertainty caused by past reversals in talks would weigh on Asia
  • The trade war has also taken its toll on exports and supply chains, and this cannot easily be undone
Sylvia Sheng

Sylvia Sheng  

Updated: 10:17pm, 11 Oct, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin chat with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
