Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People visit a shopping area in Beijing on October 14. China’s days of double-digit GDP growth are probably over, and it must contain its debt risks to manage this trend of slowing growth. Photo: AFP
Prof Zhang Jun
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Prof Zhang Jun

China must tap the potential of its huge domestic market for economic growth to become a truly modern nation

  • To reach its centenary goal of being a ‘great socialist country’, China needs another three decades of strong growth. This is possible only if it transforms its growth model to spur a sharp and sustainable increase in home-grown demand
Prof Zhang Jun

Prof Zhang Jun  

Updated: 3:14pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People visit a shopping area in Beijing on October 14. China’s days of double-digit GDP growth are probably over, and it must contain its debt risks to manage this trend of slowing growth. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators spray paint a security camera at a Mong Kok branch of the Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
Shirley Ze Yu
Opinion

Opinion

Shirley Ze Yu

China would rather see Hong Kong lose its role as a financial gateway than ever cede political control

  • Under China’s control, Hong Kong’s DNA is changing and there’s no going back. Beijing may be looking to replace the city with London as a offshore financial hub
  • In China’s long history, the Hong Kong unrest will be but a minor blip in the country’s progress; the question is whether Beijing needs to wield soft or hard power
Shirley Ze Yu

Shirley Ze Yu  

Updated: 1:43am, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators spray paint a security camera at a Mong Kok branch of the Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.