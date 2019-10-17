Then British foreign secretary Boris Johnson shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters in New York in September 2017. Trump rode to the presidency on a hard-line position towards China, much as Johnson became British prime minister thanks to his stance on the European Union, and now it’s unclear whether either can resolve those disputes. Photo: AFP
Then British foreign secretary Boris Johnson shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters in New York in September 2017. Trump rode to the presidency on a hard-line position towards China, much as Johnson became British prime minister thanks to his stance on the European Union, and now it’s unclear whether either can resolve those disputes. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with Liu He, China's vice-premier, at the White House in Washington on Friday. Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping could sign the partial trade accord as soon as next month. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with Liu He, China's vice-premier, at the White House in Washington on Friday. Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping could sign the partial trade accord as soon as next month. Photo: Bloomberg