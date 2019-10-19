Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Demonstrators stand in front of a shuttered mall in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on October 7. Short-term harm inflicted by the protests is already severe, and is likely to get worse before recovery becomes possible. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the one-two blow of local protests and US-China trade conflict, but it will survive

  • The impact of the unrest has been quick and devastating, especially on tourist business, but the city has lived through worse crises
  • Longer-term damage from the trade war is more of a worry, but Hong Kong is not alone in this
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 10:30am, 19 Oct, 2019

Alex Lo
Alex Lo
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

My Take by Alex Lo

Carrie Lam like a rabbit caught in the headlights

  • Policy address that focuses on housing and increased subsidies, but offers no solutions to political crisis shows just how out of touch the government is
Alex Lo

Alex Lo  

Updated: 11:14pm, 17 Oct, 2019

