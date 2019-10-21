Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Charging Bull statue near the New York Stock Exchange. The bull run has taken on death-defying qualities. Photo: Kyodo
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Stock markets cannot be the only sun at the centre of the economic universe

  • Central banks have been complicit in keeping stock markets revved up and feeding asset bubbles, but with monetary policy near exhausted, fiscal stimulus will have to take over. Expect an end to the bull run
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 11:17am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Charging Bull statue near the New York Stock Exchange. The bull run has taken on death-defying qualities. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Investors’ loss of confidence in monetary easing comes at a worrying time for the world economy

  • In Europe and America, central bankers are divided over the need for loose monetary policy. More importantly, market regard for their ability to boost a flagging economy has fallen dramatically, undermining the effectiveness of such policies
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 4:11am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.