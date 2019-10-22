Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

The protests can end constructively for Hong Kong and Beijing, but neither side is showing the courage required

  • Hong Kong’s protesters should stop the violence and all sides should start planning for a more representative government
  • And both Hongkongers and Americans should forget about US involvement, which can only hold the democracy movement back
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Updated: 6:03am, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators stand in front of a shuttered mall in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on October 7. Short-term harm inflicted by the protests is already severe, and is likely to get worse before recovery becomes possible. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the one-two blow of local protests and US-China trade conflict, but it will survive

  • The impact of the unrest has been quick and devastating, especially on tourist business, but the city has lived through worse crises
  • Longer-term damage from the trade war is more of a worry, but Hong Kong is not alone in this
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 10:30am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators stand in front of a shuttered mall in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on October 7. Short-term harm inflicted by the protests is already severe, and is likely to get worse before recovery becomes possible. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.