Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tobias Adrian, director of the monetary and capital markets department at the International Monetary Fund, holds up a copy of the Global Financial Stability Report at a news conference during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, on October 16. Photo: Bloomberg
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

How a wave of risky lending has set the world up for another financial crisis

  • Unsafe lending continues despite regulations, which merely pushed it into other sectors as big banks withdrew. This has left the global economy on the brink of a new disaster, in a cycle set to continue without greater oversight
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 12:35am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tobias Adrian, director of the monetary and capital markets department at the International Monetary Fund, holds up a copy of the Global Financial Stability Report at a news conference during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, on October 16. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Investors’ loss of confidence in monetary easing comes at a worrying time for the world economy

  • In Europe and America, central bankers are divided over the need for loose monetary policy. More importantly, market regard for their ability to boost a flagging economy has fallen dramatically, undermining the effectiveness of such policies
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 4:11am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.