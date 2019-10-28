Tobias Adrian, director of the monetary and capital markets department at the International Monetary Fund, holds up a copy of the Global Financial Stability Report at a news conference during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, on October 16. Photo: Bloomberg
Tobias Adrian, director of the monetary and capital markets department at the International Monetary Fund, holds up a copy of the Global Financial Stability Report at a news conference during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, on October 16. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP
A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington. In one of the most important shifts in investor sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis, the expectation of more monetary stimulus is no longer enough to lift stock markets. Photo: AFP