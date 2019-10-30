The renminbi is now “the fifth most active currency for global payments by value”, according to the financial messaging system Swift. Photo: Reuters
The renminbi is now “the fifth most active currency for global payments by value”, according to the financial messaging system Swift. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP
Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP