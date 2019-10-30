Channels

The renminbi is now “the fifth most active currency for global payments by value”, according to the financial messaging system Swift. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

In a world where the US dollar dominates, China must strike back by enhancing the yuan’s international appeal

  • Washington has the dollar and powerful legislation at its disposal, and can make life difficult for countries just by denying them access to the US financial system
  • Beijing needs to step up the pace of RMB internationalisation, to mitigate the risks to the Chinese economy
Updated: 4:38am, 30 Oct, 2019

Members of the Chinese delegation wait to leave after deputy-level trade talks between China and the US in Washington on September 19. Photo: AFP
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

The US is whispering about financial war against China. Investors must brace themselves

  • The possibility of Washington restricting US investment in China shouldn’t be taken lightly. US-China financial interconnections have increased in the past decade, and a financial decoupling would be even more damaging than the trade war
Updated: 2:45am, 10 Oct, 2019

