US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference in Washington on October 30, the day the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points amid a further slowdown in US economic growth. This was the central bank's third rate cut this year. Photo: Xinhua
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

The Fed thinks the US-China trade war and Brexit risks have receded. Investors should avoid making the same mistake

  • Investors have shown a tendency to swing between extremes, reacting to news with excessive bearishness or bullishness. It’s jarring to see the Fed do the same, ruling out more rate cuts because of fleeting progress in Brexit and the trade deal
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 3:41am, 1 Nov, 2019

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference on September 18. As concerns about a global economic slowdown mount, the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time since July. Photo: AFP
Christopher Smart
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Christopher Smart

Should stock market investors expect another miserable end of the year?

  • Strong consumer confidence in the US and monetary policy easing by central banks bodes well for stock market performance next year
  • However, economic and political uncertainty, budget deficits and corporate debt remain risks to watch
Christopher Smart

Christopher Smart  

Updated: 4:08am, 31 Oct, 2019

