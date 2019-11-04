Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman pushes a trolley full of cardboard in Causeway Bay, in September 2018. Elderly people collecting cardboard for sale are a common sight on the streets of Hong Kong, where income inequality is high. Photo: Fung Chang
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Can Carrie Lam keep her deathbed promise to David Akers-Jones by helping Hong Kong’s poor and building more housing?

  • A Business Professionals Federation report suggests radical reforms to Hong Kong’s minimum wage, MPF, tax system and housing policy
  • Taking on these suggestions would help Chief Executive Carrie Lam keep her promise to the former chief secretary
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 9:17am, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman pushes a trolley full of cardboard in Causeway Bay, in September 2018. Elderly people collecting cardboard for sale are a common sight on the streets of Hong Kong, where income inequality is high. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Carrie Lam has to hold on while Beijing ponders need for political qualities in Hong Kong’s next leader

  • Communist Party plenum this week may provide some clues before chief executive reports to President Xi Jinping in December
  • City’s next leader must have both personal charisma and unconventional political wisdom
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 8:15pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.