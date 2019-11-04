Channels

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on October 30 as a screen shows Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference after the announcement of a third rate cut. Photo: Reuters
What the US, China and the rest of world need now is even more Fed stimulus

  • The US central bank is cutting interest rates and buying short-term Treasury bills with the aim of supporting the economy. This should give China more room to ease policy and stabilise the yuan, taking some heat out of the trade war
Updated: 10:32pm, 4 Nov, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he talks to Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on, on July 31 in Shanghai, China. Photo: AP
US-China trade talks: the five mistakes Trump’s team keeps making

  • Trump needs to learn some manners, resist the attempt to crow at concessions and stay in the background so negotiators can work behind closed doors
  • Crucially, the US should focus on market access and forced technology transfer instead of tariffs, and gather like-minded allies to approach China multilaterally
Updated: 3:38am, 19 Oct, 2019

