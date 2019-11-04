Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on October 30 as a screen shows Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference after the announcement of a third rate cut. Photo: Reuters
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on October 30 as a screen shows Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference after the announcement of a third rate cut. Photo: Reuters
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he talks to Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on, on July 31 in Shanghai, China. Photo: AP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he talks to Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on, on July 31 in Shanghai, China. Photo: AP