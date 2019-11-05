Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on August 1. The IMF and OECD have downgraded their global growth forecasts for 2019, taking into consideration the impact of the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

A US-China trade war deal, coupled with central bank monetary policy easing, could buck global slowdown predictions

  • The trade war has worried central banks enough to prompt interest rate cuts. However, the effect of this will only be felt later and could coincide with phase one of a US-China trade settlement
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 10:40pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on August 1. The IMF and OECD have downgraded their global growth forecasts for 2019, taking into consideration the impact of the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference in Washington on October 30, the day the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points amid a further slowdown in US economic growth. This was the central bank's third rate cut this year. Photo: Xinhua
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

The Fed thinks the US-China trade war and Brexit risks have receded. Investors should avoid making the same mistake

  • Investors have shown a tendency to swing between extremes, reacting to news with excessive bearishness or bullishness. It’s jarring to see the Fed do the same, ruling out more rate cuts because of fleeting progress in Brexit and the trade deal
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 3:41am, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference in Washington on October 30, the day the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points amid a further slowdown in US economic growth. This was the central bank's third rate cut this year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.