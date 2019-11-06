Channels

New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China’s economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

With the US-China trade war likely to drag on, are Beijing's economic growth targets still valid? Maybe not

  • Markets believe certain growth levels need to be maintained in China's quest to become a 'moderately prosperous society' and, ultimately, a superpower
  • However, with the trade war and changing external circumstances, missing growth targets might become the new norm
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: 1:00am, 6 Nov, 2019

New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China's economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ministers join hands after the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile, in March 2018. Eleven countries formed the CPTPP after the US pulled out of Obama-led TPP. Photo: AP
S. George Marano
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by S. George Marano

Trump has one more weapon in his US-China trade war arsenal – the Trans-Pacific Partnership

  • A resurrection of the Obama-era pact would put the US back in the driver's seat in the Asia-Pacific, with the power to divert trade away from China
  • Supported by the Democratic Party and US allies, the TPP would be more effective in containing China than Trump's current suite of tariffs and export bans
S. George Marano

S. George Marano  

Updated: 11:02am, 4 Nov, 2019

Ministers join hands after the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile, in March 2018. Eleven countries formed the CPTPP after the US pulled out of Obama-led TPP. Photo: AP
