Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese national flag flutters on a boat in Beijing on October 29. A US-China trade deal will go some way towards restoring confidence in the Chinese economy, which would be key to mitigating the erosion of China’s long-term competitiveness. Photo: AFP
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

China has a steady hand on its slowing economy, but can it prevent a crash landing?

  • Policymakers have little room to manoeuvre even if the domestic economy is holding up. With the trade numbers hit hard by US tariffs, their prudent policies won’t go far enough to ease the pain if the external environment does not improve
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 1:05am, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese national flag flutters on a boat in Beijing on October 29. A US-China trade deal will go some way towards restoring confidence in the Chinese economy, which would be key to mitigating the erosion of China’s long-term competitiveness. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
People visit a shopping area in Beijing on October 14. China’s days of double-digit GDP growth are probably over, and it must contain its debt risks to manage this trend of slowing growth. Photo: AFP
Prof Zhang Jun
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Prof Zhang Jun

China must tap the potential of its huge domestic market for economic growth to become a truly modern nation

  • To reach its centenary goal of being a ‘great socialist country’, China needs another three decades of strong growth. This is possible only if it transforms its growth model to spur a sharp and sustainable increase in home-grown demand
Prof Zhang Jun

Prof Zhang Jun  

Updated: 10:28pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People visit a shopping area in Beijing on October 14. China’s days of double-digit GDP growth are probably over, and it must contain its debt risks to manage this trend of slowing growth. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.