A man walks inside a luxury shop in Beijing. China’s economy grew in the third quarter of 2019 at the slowest pace since 1992. Photo: AFP
Yu Yongding
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Yu Yongding

China needs to arrest slowing economic growth, and it has the means to do so

  • The prospect of slower Chinese growth is gaining widespread acceptance, but this trend is dangerous
  • For the sake of China and a global economy primed for recession, Beijing must halt the decline in GDP growth and implement a powerful stimulus package
Yu Yongding

Yu Yongding  

Updated: 12:06pm, 7 Nov, 2019

A man walks inside a luxury shop in Beijing. China's economy grew in the third quarter of 2019 at the slowest pace since 1992. Photo: AFP
The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on August 1. The IMF and OECD have downgraded their global growth forecasts for 2019, taking into consideration the impact of the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

A US-China trade war deal, coupled with central bank monetary policy easing, could buck global slowdown predictions

  • The trade war has worried central banks enough to prompt interest rate cuts. However, the effect of this will only be felt later and could coincide with phase one of a US-China trade settlement
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 5:34am, 6 Nov, 2019

The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on August 1. The IMF and OECD have downgraded their global growth forecasts for 2019, taking into consideration the impact of the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
