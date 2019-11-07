Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The logo of TSMC is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in August 2018. The company has flourished by acting as the Switzerland of semiconductor manufacturing. Photo: Reuters
Craig Addison
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Craig Addison

Why Taiwan’s role will be crucial in next phase of the US-China tech war

  • Decades ago, Taiwan bet big on semiconductors to keep itself afloat, producing an industry powerhouse in the process
  • Now, as development focuses on AI and 5G – technologies at the heart of the current US-China tech war – chip manufacturers on the island may be forced to choose sides
Craig Addison

Craig Addison  

Updated: 4:07am, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The logo of TSMC is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in August 2018. The company has flourished by acting as the Switzerland of semiconductor manufacturing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese home appliance maker Haier’s headquarters in Qingdao, eastern China, in 2014. Casarte is a successful premium brand under Haier. Photo: AP
He Jiaxun
Opinion

Opinion

The View by He Jiaxun

While Huawei and Xiaomi have had global success, building the Made in China brand must go beyond big tech

  • As part of its economic transformation, China needs to encourage brand building. For the best lessons, it must look beyond its high-profile tech titans and at traditional manufacturers like home-appliance label Casarte
He Jiaxun

He Jiaxun  

Updated: 2:02am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese home appliance maker Haier’s headquarters in Qingdao, eastern China, in 2014. Casarte is a successful premium brand under Haier. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.