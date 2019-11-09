People take in the view of the skyline of Shanghai’s Pudong financial district. China’s increasing integration into the global financial system should lead its asset market returns to become more correlated with global markets – something that is already happening. Photo: AFP
People take in the view of the skyline of Shanghai’s Pudong financial district. China’s increasing integration into the global financial system should lead its asset market returns to become more correlated with global markets – something that is already happening. Photo: AFP
New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China’s economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE
New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China’s economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE