A protester holds up a “Hong Kong independence” flag during a march against the government’s extradition bill from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29. While not all protesters support Hong Kong independence, there is a widespread feeling that Hong Kong has a unique identity that is under threat and worth fighting for. Photo: Robert Ng
Chris Lonsdale
Opinion

Opinion

Chris Lonsdale

Hong Kong protests are a fight for the city’s identity as the ‘edge’ between Chinese and Western culture

  • Hong Kong’s identity is an example of what the field of ecology terms an ‘edge’ – a belt of life between two different ecological systems
  • Hongkongers must focus on what can be done to avoid assimilation by either side, including attempts by the US to push Chinese influence out of the city
Chris Lonsdale

Chris Lonsdale  

Updated: 12:09pm, 8 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Franklin Koo
Opinion

Opinion

Franklin Koo

To stop the unrest, should Hong Kong protect Cantonese and Hongkongers’ identities first?

  • Might the protests be a symptom of Hong Kong’s identity crisis? The future of Cantonese, a key piece of residents’ identities, seems to be in doubt as schools focus on Mandarin. One way forward is to consider the case of Québec
Franklin Koo

Franklin Koo  

Updated: 9:10am, 18 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
