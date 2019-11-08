Advertisement
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 25. Trump’s unpredictability has been a main factor in market peaks and troughs. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro
Why an Elizabeth Warren presidency worries markets more than Donald Trump’s trade war
- Despite Trump’s erratic policymaking, investors have done well during his presidency. But uncertainties over a trade deal and Trump’s possible impeachment are a reminder that political risk will continue to unsettle markets whoever wins the election
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cary Huang
From the US-China trade war to Trump’s impeachment inquiry and Brexit, record levels of political uncertainty are battering the global economy
- Geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism are pushing global uncertainty indices to, or near to, record highs, leaving world economic growth and trade teetering on a knife edge
