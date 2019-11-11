Channels

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

A 'phase one' US-China trade deal will do little to bolster confidence shattered by deglobalisation

  • US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently suggested that an initial trade deal will go a long way towards resolving global uncertainty. To the contrary, it will take much more to reverse the effects of deglobalisation accelerated by the Trump administration
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 3:07am, 11 Nov, 2019

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China's economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

With the US-China trade war likely to drag on, are Beijing's economic growth targets still valid? Maybe not

  • Markets believe certain growth levels need to be maintained in China's quest to become a 'moderately prosperous society' and, ultimately, a superpower
  • However, with the trade war and changing external circumstances, missing growth targets might become the new norm
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: 3:20am, 6 Nov, 2019

New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China’s economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE
