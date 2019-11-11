US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China’s economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE
New cars are lined up at a BYD factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. China’s economic output has slowed to the critical level of 6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE