French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives for a dinner at the Villa Kerylos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, near Nice, France, on March 24. Photo: Reuters
Emanuele Scimia
Opinion

Opinion

Emanuele Scimia

To gauge France's South China Sea intentions, look at what it does, not what it does not say

  • With his China visit, French President Macron won trade deals and climate cooperation and shored up European Union interests
  • His silence on the South China Sea, however, does not mean France will stop trying to curb China's influence or end arms sales to its rivals
Emanuele Scimia

Emanuele Scimia  

Updated: 6:33am, 11 Nov, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives for a dinner at the Villa Kerylos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, near Nice, France, on March 24. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Drew Thompson
Opinion

Opinion

Drew Thompson

From Singapore to Sweden, China's overbearing campaign for influence is forcing countries to resist and recalibrate relations with Beijing

  • From diplomatic hysterics to displays of Chinese patriotism on foreign soil, China's influence campaign has turned public opinion and forced governments to defend their values and readjust relations
Drew Thompson

Drew Thompson  

Updated: 4:48am, 7 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
