French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives for a dinner at the Villa Kerylos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, near Nice, France, on March 24. Photo: Reuters
Emanuele Scimia
To gauge France’s South China Sea intentions, look at what it does, not what it does not say
- With his China visit, French President Macron won trade deals and climate cooperation and shored up European Union interests
- His silence on the South China Sea, however, does not mean France will stop trying to curb China’s influence or end arms sales to its rivals
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Drew Thompson
From Singapore to Sweden, China’s overbearing campaign for influence is forcing countries to resist and recalibrate relations with Beijing
- From diplomatic hysterics to displays of Chinese patriotism on foreign soil, China’s influence campaign has turned public opinion and forced governments to defend their values and readjust relations
