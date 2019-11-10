Hong Kong is not, and never has been, a ‘stateless nation’. Indulging that fantasy could have disastrous results
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese flags at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14. Photo: Sam Tsang
Opinion
Opinion
Regina Ip
Hong Kong is not, and never has been, a ‘stateless nation’. Indulging that fantasy could have disastrous results
- Hong Kong had a strong connection to China during the colonial era and there was little desire for self-governance
- Those saying otherwise sell a dangerous delusion at a time when many Hongkongers simply want their orderly society back
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese flags at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Hong Kong is still irreplaceable, just no longer the apple of China’s eye
- Despite strained relations between many mainlanders and Hongkongers, and the ongoing protest crisis, the city remains precious to China
- Criticism of Hong Kong over the border can be scathing, but replicating its unique features in full elsewhere cannot be achieved any time soon
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.