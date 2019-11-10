Channels

Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese flags at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is not, and never has been, a ‘stateless nation’. Indulging that fantasy could have disastrous results

  • Hong Kong had a strong connection to China during the colonial era and there was little desire for self-governance
  • Those saying otherwise sell a dangerous delusion at a time when many Hongkongers simply want their orderly society back
Updated: 8:09am, 10 Nov, 2019

Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese flags at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is still irreplaceable, just no longer the apple of China’s eye

  • Despite strained relations between many mainlanders and Hongkongers, and the ongoing protest crisis, the city remains precious to China
  • Criticism of Hong Kong over the border can be scathing, but replicating its unique features in full elsewhere cannot be achieved any time soon
Updated: 9:38pm, 3 Nov, 2019

