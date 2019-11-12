A WeWork co-working space in Shanghai. Around one third of WeWork’s co-working spaces were vacant in October. Photo: Handout
A WeWork co-working space in Shanghai. Around one third of WeWork’s co-working spaces were vacant in October. Photo: Handout
WeWork is set to open three co-working hubs in Nanjing by the end of this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
WeWork, Sun Hung Kai sign lease deal as struggling US start-up prepares to open co-working space in Nanjing
- WeWork signs traditional lease agreement with Sun Hung Kai Properties for four floors in the recently completed Nanjing International Finance Center Tower One
Topic | Start-ups
WeWork is set to open three co-working hubs in Nanjing by the end of this year. Photo: EPA-EFE