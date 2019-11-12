Channels

A WeWork co-working space in Shanghai. Around one third of WeWork’s co-working spaces were vacant in October. Photo: Handout
Nicholas Spiro
Why WeWork’s collapse could be a blessing in disguise for China’s co-working sector

  • While the fallout from the turmoil at shared office provider WeWork has been severe in China, it will accelerate consolidation in the sector and prompt co-working providers to move towards corporate clients
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 6:29am, 12 Nov, 2019

WeWork is set to open three co-working hubs in Nanjing by the end of this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

WeWork, Sun Hung Kai sign lease deal as struggling US start-up prepares to open co-working space in Nanjing

  • WeWork signs traditional lease agreement with Sun Hung Kai Properties for four floors in the recently completed Nanjing International Finance Center Tower One
Topic |   Start-ups
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Oct, 2019

