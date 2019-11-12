Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China has issued euro-denominated government bonds for the first time in 15 years. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Beijing sends corporate China a €4 billion message: diversify away from US dollar debt

  • China has capitalised on a low-yield environment in Europe to issue euro-denominated government bonds cheaply. It is also setting an example to Chinese companies, in the hope of weaning them off dollar-denominated debt dependency
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 5:00pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has issued euro-denominated government bonds for the first time in 15 years. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The renminbi is now “the fifth most active currency for global payments by value”, according to the financial messaging system Swift. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

In a world where the US dollar dominates, China must strike back by enhancing the yuan’s international appeal

  • Washington has the dollar and powerful legislation at its disposal, and can make life difficult for countries just by denying them access to the US financial system
  • Beijing needs to step up the pace of RMB internationalisation, to mitigate the risks to the Chinese economy
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 4:38am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The renminbi is now “the fifth most active currency for global payments by value”, according to the financial messaging system Swift. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.