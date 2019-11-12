Advertisement
China has issued euro-denominated government bonds for the first time in 15 years. Photo: AFP
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley
Beijing sends corporate China a €4 billion message: diversify away from US dollar debt
- China has capitalised on a low-yield environment in Europe to issue euro-denominated government bonds cheaply. It is also setting an example to Chinese companies, in the hope of weaning them off dollar-denominated debt dependency
The renminbi is now “the fifth most active currency for global payments by value”, according to the financial messaging system Swift. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley
In a world where the US dollar dominates, China must strike back by enhancing the yuan’s international appeal
- Washington has the dollar and powerful legislation at its disposal, and can make life difficult for countries just by denying them access to the US financial system
- Beijing needs to step up the pace of RMB internationalisation, to mitigate the risks to the Chinese economy
