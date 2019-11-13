Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

From the Syrian civil war to Yemen to energy, China has a larger role to play in the Middle East

  • The Middle East faces a transition to a post-oil economy, impeded by great power interference and inter-regional rifts
  • Solutions should come within the region, but Beijing is uniquely positioned as a partner, mediator and customer
Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao  

Updated: 9:04am, 13 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
A passenger airliner flies past smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown

The problem with China’s ‘clean coal’ push is that there is no such thing as ‘clean coal’

  • China’s leadership in renewable energy is at odds with the fact that it has too much coal-fired power capacity. But Beijing is not yet ready to make the tough decisions necessary to acknowledge the problem and downsize coal production
Melissa Brown  

Ghee Peh  

Updated: 4:57am, 12 Nov, 2019

A passenger airliner flies past smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
