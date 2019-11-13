Advertisement
Police in Hong Kong clearing out demonstrators after injuring a protester with a live round on November 11. Pushing the city into chaos would allow Beijing to send in troops and take control, but would mark the beginning of the end. Photo: Kyodo
Minxin Pei
Beijing’s plan to tighten its grip on Hong Kong could spell the end of China’s economic dream
- Beijing vows to change Hong Kong’s political appointment process, pass security laws and push patriotism in education – ideas that Hongkongers have protested
- Shutting down Hong Kong would sever China’s access to global financial services, bring on sanctions and spark countries to join the US’ effort to contain China
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
By tightening its grip on Hong Kong, Beijing would only be repeating past mistakes that have led to today’s protests
- At times of crisis, Beijing tends to exert more pressure on the city. This happened after mass protests in 2003 and 2014, but has only led to further public frustration, anger and opposition
