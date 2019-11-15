Channels

Markets are sensitive to expectations, and losses not as severe as expected can bring out the bulls. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

The bulls are back, thanks to better-than-expected market news. But there’s little support for their optimism

  • Expectations have so much influence over investors that a slower contraction than anticipated has boosted markets
  • They’ve gotten ahead of themselves: there’s little about global conditions to indicate the economy has hit bottom
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 3:24am, 15 Nov, 2019

Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board in Tokyo, Japan, in 2010. Research shows that just over half of active managers outperformed a broad range of US indices during the dotcom crash in the early 2000s. Photo: Bloomberg
David Ogilvie
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Ogilvie

A financial recession may be fund managers’ last chance to win back investors from passive index funds

  • Index funds, with their sterling performances and lower fees, have quietly stolen the thunder from managed funds. The next financial meltdown could, perversely, be a chance for managers to show they are still worth investing in
David Ogilvie

David Ogilvie  

Updated: 4:33am, 14 Nov, 2019

